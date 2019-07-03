Home care company expands board

A Cornish company which delivers at-home health and care services has bolstered its board.

Health and Care at Home provides high-quality health and care services allowing people who may otherwise have to be admitted to a care or nursing home to remain in their own home.

And to aid its growth plans, it has appointed three new non-executive directors – Linda Retallick, Dr Simon Gill and Ian Harris.

CEO and founder, Dr Clive Acraman, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Linda, Simon and Ian to the board.

“Our mission is to change the way health and care services are experienced.

“We know from experience that people who need support with their health and care, or even just a helping hand, have a much better chance of recovery and enhanced wellbeing, enabling them to continue to be the person they have always been when cared for in their own home.

“Linda’s experience within nursing, as well as Simon and Ian’s experience and expertise outside health and care will help us to look at things differently and ensure that we our customers receive the best service available designed alongside them, their family and friends.

“I’m very excited about our plans to support more people to stay in their homes for longer.”

Dr Simon Gill has a background in risk, safety and resilience within the aviation industry. He is also a professionally qualified coach and has worked on European Commission-funded programmes in Cornwall to help high-growth businesses.

Linda Retallick has worked within nursing for 40 years gaining a BSc Nursing Degree and has completed the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Leadership Programme. She has worked as a matron across three community hospitals in Cornwall, using her knowledge and skills to improve patient experience.

Ian Harris, meanwhile, is a well-known figure in the Cornish business community and is chair of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce members council. He is also the founder of Harris Begley Financial Planning.