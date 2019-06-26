The National Maritime Museum Cornwall has appointed a new chairman of trustees.

Simon Sharrard, who has been a trustee since 2014 and vice chairman since last year, replaces Peter Davies who is stepping down after several years at the helm.

Having started his career at merchant banker, Samuel Montagu & Co, Sharrard later moved to Jardine Matheson and Co where he worked in Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

In 1985 he joined the shipping company Bibby Line Group Ltd in Liverpool as MD, becoming non-executive chairman in 2000. He has also been chairman of the Port of London Authority, deputy chairman of Lloyds Register and chairman of A&P Group.

He said: “I am thrilled to continue working with National Maritime Museum Cornwall as its new chairman and overseeing the organisation’s exciting future plans.”