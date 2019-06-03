Murrell Associates has welcomed consultant solicitor, Louis Mathers, to its growing commercial property team.

Mathers brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked at Bristol-based law firm, Burges Salmon, before returning to his Cornish roots in 2010 to join Parnalls Solicitors in Launceston.

Alongside his legal career, Mathers co-founded the peer to peer lending company, Folk2Folk in 2013, where he remains an executive director. He is also a non-executive director with the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership where he is the small business lead.

Mathers specialises in commercial and agricultural property dealing with a wide range of non-contentious property matters such as the acquisition and sale of property, development set up, leases, easements and other property and development agreements.

Jenny Harbord, partner at Murrell Associates, said “We are really pleased to welcome Louis to the team and look forward to working with him. His commercial experience and positive approach will be a fantastic asset to the firm.”

Mathers added: “The tailored and personalised approach that Murrell Associates are known for very much appealed to me. I was also especially keen to work with a specialist corporate and commercial firm which would fit well with my skills and experience.”