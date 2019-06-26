Digital agency hooked on growth

Truro-based SEO and digital marketing agency, HookedOnMedia, has made two new appointments to its expanding team.

Joe De Barros has joined as business development manager, while Shaun Nunn will be working on a variety of client campaigns as social media executive.

MD Stewart Roode said: “The appointment of both Shaun and Joe allows us to grow key areas of our service offering and allows us to really push for new business development.

“With these new hires we’re building our business to deliver results and provide clients with the best service possible.”