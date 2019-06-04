Chamber adds to board of directors

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has appointed three new directors to its board of directors.

Ramon Van de Velde, CEO of St Aubyn Estates; Andy Snapes, senior partner at Ward Williams Associates; and X-Press Legal Services director, James Ferguson, have all joined the board and will help to determine the strategic vision of the chamber, evaluating its performance, revenue and success within the business community.

Van de Velde said: “In these uncertain but also exciting times a strong voice of the business community through the chamber is more important than ever, as is the excellent chamber support for businesses. I am very much looking forward to joining the board where I will hope to add value as the champion for Cornwall’s tourism, hospitality, visitor attraction and agri-food businesses especially.”

Snapes was selected for being a champion of the construction industry and he remarked: “I’m very excited to be part of the chamber board and the potential that gives to raise the profile of sustainable construction locally. Like most sectors, our challenge is to attract the brightest and best people for the future. The chamber’s reach will enable me to spread that positive message to a wider audience.”

Ferguson is a longstanding member of the chamber council and he added: “In these very interesting times it is key that micro and small businesses in Cornwall have the information and support they need to deal with whatever outcome Brexit delivers. Cornwall, in particular, has a high proportion of SMEs who rely on organisations like the chamber to help them with legislation, documentation and business advice. I am looking forward to joining the board and helping support the chamber and Cornish businesses to make sure our local economy thrives.”

Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, said: “Directors hold portfolios to provide both advice and support in relation to the chamber’s internal operations, external representation and lobbying undertaken on behalf of the members and we are delighted to welcome these three with their breadth of experience and connections across businesses and sectors within Cornwall.”