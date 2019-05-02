Coodes Solicitors has appointed four new partners and four new associates, following a series of promotions across its network of offices in Cornwall and Devon.

The positions cover a range of specialist areas, including corporate and commercial, family law, commercial disputes and conveyancing.

Falmouth-based corporate and commercial lawyer Kirsty McAuley has been made partner. McAuley joined Coodes as a trainee and qualified as a solicitor with the firm. After gaining experience elsewhere, she returned to Coodes in 2015 and now advises businesses across the region and beyond on a range of legal issues.

New partner Sarah Evans joined Coodes in 2008 as a trainee and was supported by the firm to qualify as a solicitor. A Family lawyer based in the Liskeard office, she advises clients on matters including divorce, care proceedings and dealing with domestic abuse.

Commercial disputes specialist Abi Lutey is based in Truro and has been promoted to partner having worked with Coodes since 2013. Lutey’s expertise covers a broad range of areas including partnership disputes and commercial property litigation.

Legal executive Maria Richards has also been made partner. She has been based in Coodes’ St Austell office for six years and covers all areas of conveyancing, with specific expertise in equity release and is also a senior examiner for the National Association of Licensed Paralegals.

Three members of the Residential Property team have been promoted to Associate. Kate Bayley joined the Holsworthy office as a trainee in 2003 and qualified as a solicitor in 2010. Head of the firm’s new build property team, Kate Manning, also trained and qualified with Coodes and returned to the firm’s Launceston office in 2017. Head of the affordable housing team, Jane Stewart has been based in Coodes’ Truro office for more than 12 years. Truro-based commercial disputes lawyer, Gareth White, joined the firm in 2016 and has also been promoted to associate.

Chairman Peter Lamble said: “I would like to congratulate our eight new partners and associates, who have all worked hard and excelled in their roles to achieve these promotions.”