Leading south west law firm Stephens Scown has appointed a new managing partner.

Richard Baker took up the post today (May 1), taking over from Robert Camp after his eight-and-a-half-year tenure in the role. Camp will remain with the firm as director of strategic innovation.

Baker joined Stephens Scown in 1993 and has been a member of its board for over six years, initially as head of the Truro office and for the last year as deputy managing partner. A real estate expert with particular expertise in the agriculture sector, he is recognised as a leader in his field by independent legal guide Chambers UK.

He said: “Stephens Scown has been on an incredible journey under Robert’s leadership and I’m looking forward to building on that. We are in a great position to grow by focussing on what we do well, which is providing exceptional client service.

“Robert is an exceptional leader. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious. He really cares about everyone who works here and takes the time to listen to their ideas. But he doesn’t stop there – many of the changes he has introduced at the firm have started as ideas suggested by our people. It takes a strong leader to do that.”

Camp was appointed as Stephens Scown’s managing partner in 2011 and since then has transformed the firm, which is now ranked among the best employers in the UK according to the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For survey. He was also instrumental in introducing employee ownership at Stephens Scown. The firm is the first large law firm to take this step, which means that all eligible members of staff enjoy an equal share of the firm’s profits on a pro rata basis.

Camp added: “I’m so happy to be staying on with the firm as director of innovation, a role which will allow me to explore ideas to keep us at the forefront of our sector. I wish Richard every success in his new role. Stephens Scown is a special place thanks to our people and I look forward to our new era under Richard’s leadership.”

Stephens Scown has over 300 staff, including more than 50 partners, across its offices in Exeter, Truro and St Austell.