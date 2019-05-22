New director at Steamship Group

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has appointed Judith Piper to its board of directors.

Before joining the Steamship Group last October as chief financial officer, Piper worked for W Stevenson & Sons Ltd as finance director, company secretary and acting MD.

Her earlier career included positions as finance manager at Unipart Group Ltd and fnancial and management accountant at Westcountry Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

“I feel privileged to join the board of directors of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group and welcome the opportunity to contribute to the future success of the company,” she said.

Steamship Group MD, Stuart Reid, added: “We are pleased to welcome Judith as a director. Judith’s financial skills and experience will be invaluable to the board in its work of guiding the company through the next stage of its development.”