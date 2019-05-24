A Penryn-based naval architecture specialist has boosted its team with the recruitment of a graduate designer, thanks to support from Marine-i.

Jack Gifford Marine Design, which provides integrated yacht design and naval architecture services, has appointed designer Charlotte Monks after she completed her Interior Design degree at Falmouth University.

While her skill set is not one usually associated with naval architecture, Monks had already decided to work towards a career in the marine industry and had previously completed a work placement at Pendennis Shipyard.

Jack Gifford could see her potential and how she could add value to his business and with the help of the Marine-i salary subsidy, was able to offer her a full time job as a designer.

He said: “Taking on a new employee always puts an initial strain on cash flow. The salary subsidy support we received from Marine-i was a great help, giving us breathing space to get our new employee up to speed.

“The Marine-i team supported us from start to finish and made the process very easy”.

Monks receives ongoing support from Marine-i innovation manager Dawn McColl. She added: “By providing a salary subsidy scheme to help employers take on talented graduates such as Charlotte, the Marine-i project is helping to drive further growth in this vital sector.”

The marine sector is seen as a crucial component of the local employment market. There are now 12,500 people working in SMEs in Cornwall’s marine sector. Marine businesses contribute £500 million of Cornwall’s GDP and the county accounts for one in seven of all the marine jobs in the UK.