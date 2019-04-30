Law firm investing in the future

Local law firm Murrell Associates has appointed two new paralegals, both of whom have been awarded training contracts with the firm.

Both Jessica Bishop and Emma Robinson grew up in Cornwall and return to their roots after completing their degrees in London.

Henry Maples, partner at Murrell Associates, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to Emma and Jessica and look forward to seeing them develop their knowledge and complete their journey to becoming qualified solicitors with Murrell Associates.”