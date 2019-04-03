Eden Project names new chair

The Eden Project has appointed a new chair.

Sanjeev Gandhi succeeds Judith Donovan, who had been non-executive chair for the past six years.

Currently a partner at Mitchell Gandhi LLP, Gandhi has held a number of senior roles in the technology, media, investment management and not-for-profit sectors.

He worked as director of strategy at Yahoo! Europe and a similar role for BBC Worldwide. He also founded Reach to Teach, a primary education NGO.

He said: “Eden is an amazing British story which I have admired for a long time, and I am very pleased to join Gordon, Edward, Tim and the team. They have achieved so much and I’m looking forward to supporting and being part of an exciting future.”

Edward Benthall, chairman of the Eden Trust, the charity which owns the Eden Project, said added: “The next few years will see a significant shift in the scale and range of the Eden Project’s education and community-based activities. I am delighted that Sanjeev will bring his talent, experience and enthusiasm to support us as we enter this exciting new phase for Eden.”