Verity Slater named to Stephens Scown board

Stephens Scown LLP has announced new appointments to its board.

The law firm, which has offices in Exeter, St Austell and Truro, is set to promote Verity Slater to deputy head of Cornwall, effective May 1, to work alongside Brian Dolan, who was named head of Cornwall last year.

Verity Slater is a partner in the employment team, where she helps to resolve disputes between employers and employees. She also heads up the firm’s marine sector and leads on corporate social responsibility for the firm.

The firm is also making promotions in its Exeter office, where Hilary Pitts will be promoted to head of Devon and Catherine Mathews to deputy head of Devon.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner Robert Camp said: “Stephens Scown has transformed over the last five years. We are now employee-owned and have over 300 members of staff. Hilary, Brian, Catherine and Verity have already played an important role in the development of the firm and I look forward to their contribution on the board.”

“From May 1 our board will include six women and three men. Research continues to show that a better gender balance in leadership roles brings business benefits, so I’m delighted that this means we will have over twice as many women on our board as the average for FTSE 100 businesses.”