Barclays has boosted its south west agricultural team by appointing a new relationship director for landed estates and agri-food.

Adrian Rundle has a 20-year career in banking, having previously worked for Barclays for 18 years, in addition to more than 30 years’ experience of farming.

Rundle, whose new role will cover Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset and south Gloucestershire, will be responsible for supporting a small portfolio of key clients requiring more complex banking needs operating in the agricultural sector. He returns to Barclays having spent two years at Lloyds Bank, to take up his new position at Lemon Street, Truro.

He says working in agricultural banking while remaining involved in the family farm has given him real insight and understanding into the issues customers are facing. “Having grown up on a farm in Cornwall, it’s been beneficial to be able to use my background in farming and banking to support customers and I’m pleased once again to be part of the Barclays agricultural team based here in the south west,” he said.

“I look forward to working with both new and existing customers at an uncertain time but still when I believe there are real opportunities for the agriculture industry.”