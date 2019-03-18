New partner for law firm

Cornish law firm Hine Downing has welcomed commercial property specialist Diana Standen into its partnership.

Standen joined the Falmouth firm’s commercial team in 2011 and has seen this and other departments expand and grow, reflecting increasing demand for services as the Falmouth area itself has continued to thrive and develop.

Since qualifying in 1995, Standen has worked in the City of London and in Exeter before moving with her family to the south west and joining Hine Downing’s team of legal experts. In her professional life she covers all facets of commercial property from acquisitions and disposals to landlord and tenant and property development.

“We’re living in ‘interesting’ times,” she saud, “and clients, whether individuals or businesses, are particularly valuing the reassurance of professional expertise and good advice which comes from the many combined years of experience within the Hine Downing team.”

As she takes up her partnership, Standen steps into the position vacated on the retirement of fellow commercial solicitor, Anne Upfold.

Hine Downing partner and head of commercial, John Lowry, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be welcoming Diana’s calm and reassuring presence into our Partnership. She is insightful, highly capable and popular among colleagues and clients alike: in short she is everything we could wish for from a new partner.”