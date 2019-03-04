Chamber names new chair of the board

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new chair of the board.

Jacky Swain, communications and site manager for Commercial Estates Group at Carlyon Bay, assumes the role following six years with Headforwards director Toby Parkins in the chair.

Swain’s role will be hands on and available to lead meetings, organise directors’ involvement and set policy.

Parkins will continue to represent the chamber as president, providing outward-facing ambassadorial support across the Duchy and nationally and continue his strategic roles on the ITI board and in Cornwall leadership.

Swain said: “With the uncertainty that Brexit brings the business community in Cornwall needs support more than ever. Along with the talented team involved with the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, I look forward to increased inclusivity, particularly with our younger generations – it is their world to grow in.”

CEO Kim Conchie added: “I am delighted to add breadth to our engagement with business and public life across the Duchy.

“Having Jacky as chair and Toby as president will mean we can provide even more support and good work for the businesses and entrepreneurs in our patch and beyond.”