An Ideal new finance director

Liskeard-based Ideal Foods has appointed a new finance director.

The international seafood company, which sells to customers in more than 40 countries, has promoted long-standing employee, Harold Gubbin.

Gubbin, who has worked for Ideal Foods for nine years in the role of financial controller, said: “I am extremely honoured to have been offered this new position at Ideal Foods and it gives me great pleasure to continue my work here under this new title. Ideal Foods is a fantastic family run business to work for with a dedicated team of hardworking staff.”

MD, Tony Horner, commented: “Over the past nine years, Harold has been an extremely important member of our team, managing the company’s complex accounts in multiple currencies and controlling cash flow and credit control.

“His work ethic is second to none as is his loyalty to the company. It therefore gives us great pleasure to reward Harold’s hard work and dedication with this promotion to finance director.”

Having just announced another record year with a turnover of £11.3 million, Ideal Foods’ growth continues on a steady upward trajectory. As turnover continues to increase, so does the company’s workforce with a new financial controller having joined the company in the last month and a new junior administration apprentice.