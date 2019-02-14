Tax expert joins RRL

Cornish firm of chartered accountants RRL has appointed a new tax compliance manager.

Originally from Cornwall, Amy Hookway began her career in the Duchy, studying for her Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) qualifications, before moving to London to pursue a career as a chartered tax adviser (CTA). She returned to Cornwall in 2018 and will now head up RRL’s tax compliance services.

Tax partner Steve Maggs said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Amy to the team, and I am sure that she will thrive here at the firm. It is great to be able to add another CTA to the team, as tax is something that the firm specialises in and Amy’s expertise will only further strengthen our offering to clients.”

The firm has also recently bolstered its apprentice numbers with the addition of Liam Mavers as a tax assistant apprentice and Brittany Falconer as an accounts assistant apprentice.