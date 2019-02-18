Savills adds to residential sales team

Savills has appointed George Hill as an associate to its residential sales team in Cornwall.

An experienced sales negotiator, Hill started his career in the prime central London market before moving back to Cornwall in 2017. He spent a year with a leading national estate agency in Truro before joining Savills in January.

“The two years I spent working in South Kensington and Knightsbridge gave me a taste for prime property,” he said.

“Having lived close to Falmouth for a number of years I had a strong desire to return, and so in 2017 my partner and I moved back to the county.

“Joining the team at Savills represents the best of both worlds; the opportunity to work for a leading property firm, dealing with best-in-class property, while living and working in one of the most beautiful areas of the country.”

The appointment sees the residential team improve its strength and depth by adding a specialist town agent to its multi-disciplinary office and follows Tim May joining as associate director in April 2018 and Staci Shepherd joining as office coordinator in October.