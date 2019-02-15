New partner boosts Bishop Fleming

Allison Beer has joined the Truro office of accountancy firm Bishop Fleming as a corporate & business services partner.

Beer has over a decade of accounting, audit and tax experience gained both in the UK and overseas, acting for a range of clients from owner managed businesses through to multinational groups.

She is a chartered accountant, a chartered company secretary and a chartered tax adviser.

Bishop Fleming partner, Alison Oliver, said: “I am delighted to welcome Allison Beer to the Truro team.

“Her skills and experience will bring great benefits to businesses and organisations in the region. With the Cornish economy continuing to grow, we are expanding to reflect an increasing need for our services.”