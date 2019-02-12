Litigation expert joins Stephens Scown

A property litigation expert has joined leading south west law firm Stephens Scown LLP.

Richard Bagwell joins the firm as a partner in its growing dispute resolution team, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in handling UK and international property disputes.

Bagwell’s legal experience began back in 1996 as a trainee solicitor for Prettys; he then qualified in 1998 and, after working at Mills & Reeve in Norwich, moved on to Foot Anstey in 1999. He was head of the property litigation team at Foot Anstey before deciding to move to Stephens Scown.

As well as working on property dispute cases throughout the south west and nationally, Bagwell also deals with French property disputes involving UK citizens. He is fluent in French and studied law at l’Université de Paris Ouest.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner, Robert Camp, said: “Richard was impressed with our south west based strategy and has seen how far the firm has come over the last few years. It is a real coup to attract such a big hitter. We look forward to the skills and expertise Richard will bring to us.”