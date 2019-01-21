Law firm names new chairman

Leading south west law firm Stephens Scown LLP has appointed a new chairman.

Bill Wilkins, a partner with the firm and specialist in family law, has taken over the role from fellow partner Michael Beadel, who had been the firm’s chairman for eight years.

“Bill is an exceptional lawyer and has great vision. He will bring his innumerable skills to bear in his new position on the board,” said managing partner Robert Camp.

Wilkins has been with Stephens Scown since 1993, joining the firm a year after he qualified as a solicitor. He specialises in representing children in court proceedings and will continue to practice in this field alongside his new role on the firm’s board. Michael Beadel will remain with the firm specialising in real estate law, based in Truro.

Paying tribute to outgoing chairman Beadel, Camp added: “Michael has made an incredible contribution to Stephens Scown over the last eight years and has been instrumental in helping us to achieve significant growth. Quite simply we would not be the firm we are today without him.”