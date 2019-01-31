Holly joins DMO Orthotics

Holly Nicholson is the latest physiotherapist to join DM Orthotics (DMO).

DMO is a Redruth-based company that designs and manufactures made-to-measure dynamic movement orthoses to help adults and children suffering from conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Nicholson specialises in both adult and paediatric neurology, as well as working in wheelchair services. Her special interest focuses on the management of complex disability, having completed a postgraduate certificate in the subject in 2016.

“We’re delighted that Holly has joined our team,” said CEO Dan Severn. “Like the rest of us, she is passionate about helping people of all ages manage a wide range of physical challenges. It’s a rewarding job and one which suits her exceptional skills perfectly.”