FSB elects area leaders

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has elected its volunteer members to head up the group’s local grassroots lobbying activity in the Cornwall area.

Edward Chapman has been re-elected as an area leader and will be joined by newly-elected Zoe Howard.

Chapman of Trailrunning man, said: “I am delighted to be one of the two FSB area leads for Cornwall and am looking forward to helping represent the amazing number and diversity of small business member’s in Cornwall. I spend a lot of my time outdoors in the countryside so environmental issues are important to me. One of my priorities as an FSB area lead will be to ensure that environmental legislation and initiatives do not unfairly impact small businesses.”

Zoe Howard of Caxton Communications added: “After working with the FSB on various projects over the past couple of years, I’m delighted to be appointed as one of the area leads for Cornwall. I’m keen to do more on health and wellbeing for entrepreneurs like me and I’d like to get the FSB more closely linked with the colleges and university.”

As well as area leaders, volunteers have also been elected locally to be representatives on the FSB national council and as regional chairmen.

In the south west region, Bodmin businessman Roger Tarrant has been re-elected as regional chairman for a second term.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, said: “I want to congratulate Edward, Zoe and Roger on the election results. I know they will be strong advocates for businesses across the south west and locally in Cornwall.”