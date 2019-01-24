Farming expert joins Hine Downing

A Cornish farming childhood has helped shape the career of solicitor Sue Reynolds who is ploughing her expertise in the legal side of rural affairs into strengthening and diversifying the commercial department of Falmouth-based law firm Hine Downing.

Reynolds steps into the boots of recently retired Hine Downing partner Anne Upfold, herself a farmer and horsewoman. Like Upfold, she brings the dimension of a truly passionate countrywoman to the Hine Downing legal team.

She had the “privilege” of growing up on a dairy farm near Helston and that background has given her a deep understanding of the particular needs and challenges among the farming community.

“My childhood shaped my love of the countryside and agriculture which is why I chose to specialise in rural property work when I qualified as a solicitor,” she said. “Farming is not a job but a way of life for our clients who face challenges both day to day in the running of their businesses but also with the uncertainty of what the rural sector might look like in the future if the UK is no longer a part of the EU.”

Hine Downing partner Roger Stephens welcomed Reynolds to the firm and said: “Sue is a fantastic addition to our team and we’re delighted to welcome her in.

“She’s an agricultural expert with farming in her blood and as such is a tremendous asset for ourselves and our clients in the rural sector.”