DMO management changes

Redruth-based manufacturer DM Orthotics (DMO) has announced a number of changes to its senior management structure.

Company founder and owner, Martin Matthews, has become chairman and will work alongside newly-promoted CEO, Dan Severn, who originally joined DMO’s clinical team in 2010 as a chartered physiotherapist in paediatrics.

“Dan will lead the day-to-day running of the company whilst I focus on research, new products and our future vision,” said Matthews.

“Like me, Dan is committed to DMO becoming a world leader in our sector and we’re both very excited about a whole raft of projects that are currently in the pipeline. “

Completing the changes, Emma Northover, a qualified chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser, has joined the company as chief financial officer.

DMO designs and manufactures made-to-measure dynamic movement orthoses to manage the physical effects of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Employing more than 55 staff, DMO products are distributed throughout the UK and to over 25 countries worldwide.