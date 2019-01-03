ACCA success for Kelly

One of RRL’s rising stars has completed her ACCA training and qualified as a chartered certified accountant.

Kelly Reed joined the firm as an apprentice, first completing her accounting technician (AAT) training before moving onto the more advanced ACCA training, which she has recently completed.

She said: “Studying for these exams has been a challenge, but it is one that I have enjoyed thanks to the help and support of my colleagues at RRL. I’m looking forward to continuing my professional development and progressing with the firm.”

RRL partner, Mark Williams, added: “This is excellent news for Kelly and everyone at the firm is really pleased for her. It is fantastic to see everything that Kelly has achieved with the firm.

“We have put a lot into our apprenticeship programme and our focus on training, and it is great to see this paying off.”