HSBC UK has appointed Daniel Felton as head of corporate banking for the south west and Wales.

Felton will head a 110-strong team across the region, working with businesses with a turnover of between £7.5 million and £350 million.

He will be based in Bristol and will have four area directors report into him, including Wales, Avon, Gloucester and Wiltshire, Devon and Cornwall and Hampshire and Dorset.