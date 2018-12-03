Miller Commercial expands

Miller Commercial has recruited two new faces to its property management team.

Louise Squires has joined as facilities manager, working alongside senior facilities manager Stephen Peckham, while Jane Perrin has joined the property management support team having recently moved to Cornwall from the Midlands.

Nick Maffey, head of property management at Miller Commercial commented: “I am really pleased that we have been able to attract Louise and Jane to Miller Commercial. Our growing list of property management clients will undoubtably benefit from the experience, expertise and enthusiasm Louise and Jane bring to their respective roles.”