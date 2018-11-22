Savills has extended its network of Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AMC) agents in the south west following the appointment of Gareth Rowe as an agent in Cornwall.

With more than 20 years’ experience in valuation and rural planning consultancy, Rowe has been a director in Savills’ Truro-based team since 2015, overseeing valuations on rural homes, farms and estates in the county, alongside other rural professional work such as advising on planning issues.

His appointment as an AMC agent for Savills Cornwall will extend the network to six agents across three offices in the region.

Rowe said: “My background in farming and farm management gives me an appreciation of the challenges of running a rural business, while the scope of my current role, which covers a range of rural consultancy, allows me to take a big picture approach when considering a client’s funding requirements.”