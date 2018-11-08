New face at Laurence Associates

A planning-led architectural practice in Cornwall has just recruited a new planning manager.

Laurence Associates, which celebrates its 25th birthday this year, offers town planning, architecture, interior architecture and landscape architecture expertise. It attracts commissions from across the country on a range of projects, from high-end residential developments and commercial schemes to luxury coastal properties and individually-designed homes.

Planning manager Chloe Pitt joined the practice at the start of November. Pitt, who holds a masters degree in architectural conservation from Plymouth University, worked at Cornwall Council for 13 years, specialising major housing schemes, infrastructure projects, town frameworks, wind energy developments, and neighbourhood planning.

“After spending so much of my career working in local government, I wanted a new challenge which would allow me to develop new skills whilst applying and building on my existing experience,” she said.

“Laurence Associates stands out to me because they assess development proposals from a planning perspective, and this holistic approach gives schemes a much greater chance of success.”

MD, Richard Marsden, welcomed Chloe’s appointment, saying: “We’ve had a very busy year, both in terms of successful planning decisions and appeals, as well as some very ambitious housing projects.

“It’s terrific to have someone of Chloe’s calibre and experience to lead our team of planning consultants.”