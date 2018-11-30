FHC names new board member

Former chief fire officer Adrian Davis is the latest recruit to join the board of Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC).

After a long career with the Fire Service, which began in Bodmin and culminated as chief fire officer in Northamptonshire, Davis returned to Cornwall in 2016.

He is also currently a non-executive director for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Davis replaces current deputy chair Tony Tomlinson, who will step down from the board after almost ten years’ service.

Carrie Gilmore, chair of FHC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian to our board. The retirement of such a long-serving board member as Tony inevitably leaves a gap, but Adrian’s broad management experience, and the skills he has acquired leading an emergency response service will be a great addition to the board.”