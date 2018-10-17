New faces at CVC

CVC Solicitors has appointed two more lawyers to its team.

Rob McKellar qualified as a solicitor in 2009 having completed his legal practice course at Exeter University and subsequent training in Somerset.

He worked for a national legal service provider and also a Legal 500 London-based firm and specialises in wills, probate, lasting powers of attorney and tax planning.

And joining McKellar at CVC’s Penzance office is Matt Rodd, who qualified as a solicitor in 2006 and was a partner in a busy Leeds city centre law firm where he worked for 15 years.

Rodd, who originally hails from Cornwall, will be dealing with residential and commercial matters as part of CVC’s conveyancing team.

Practice manager, Grace Kertland-Peake, said: “We are very excited to welcome Rob and Matt back down to the south west and to bring their knowledge and expertise to CVC.”