New face on Coastline board

Social landlord Coastline Housing has appointed Steve Harrison to its board.

The new non-executive director joins from a background of public service roles.

Harrison has extensive policing experience at a senior level in Devon & Cornwall and Northern Ireland. He also has specific expertise in relation to performance, organisational and risk management, community and partnership engagement, and customer focus.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the Coastline board and to be able to contribute to resolving the many local housing challenges.

“Everyone associated with Coastline’s aims has already achieved so much in this respect. I look forward to being part of the team that delivers ambitious plans to provide many more affordable homes to local people and communities.”

Coastline Housing is developing more than 1,000 new homes between 2015 and 2021 with over £30 million of grant funding from the Homes and Communities Agency and over £5 million from Cornwall Council.