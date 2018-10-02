New apprentices at RRL

Cornish chartered accountant RRL has welcomed four new apprentices to the team.

Three of the new recruits are AAT students and one a chartered student and will be based at the firm’s Truro office.

The addition of four new apprentices is the latest growth for RRL, which earlier this summer expanded its probate team with the addition of solicitor Nick Latimir.

Partner Mark Williams said: “I am delighted to welcome Sam Allen, Daniel Dunn, Dan Ferris and Jade Beech to the team. The new apprentices have already begun to settle in well, and they look set to flourish here at RRL. They are the latest to join our highly successful apprenticeship programme, which plays an important role as we continue to strive to develop our staff.”