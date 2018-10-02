Murrell move for Melanie

Highly-regarded employment expert, Melanie Rowe, has joined local law firm, Murrell Associates, as a senior associate.

Rowe, who qualified as a solicitor in 2010, joins Murrell Associates from Nalders, where she worked for 12 years.

“Having the opportunity to come to Murrell Associates and set up a dedicated and specialist employment law offering is an exciting challenge and one I am relishing,” she said.

“Career-wise, it’s a great place for me to be, and Murrell Associates hold very high standards which I know will help me to promote both myself and the firm as leading specialists in the south west and beyond.”