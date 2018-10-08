Law graduate joins Miller Commercial

Miller Commercial has added to its property management team.

Law graduate Zoey Collis has experience working in property management in both the public and private sector in Southampton and London.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the rapidly expanding team and I am looking forward to what the future has in store for me.”

Nick Maffey, head of property management at Miller Commercial, added: “I am delighted that Zoey has joined the Miller Commercial team.

“With her legal background, Zoey helps bring a different dimension to the services that we offer.”