Building for the future

Business development manager, Lewis Tolputt, has become the newest addition to expanding construction company Classic Builders.

Spanning four counties, Classic Builders is one of the largest privately-owned construction companies in the south west.

Since opening its Cornwall division in March 2017, Classic Builders, led by area manager Sam Lockyer, has experienced significant success and completed a variety of projects across an array of sectors.

Tolputt joins the team to lead strategic commercial development and underpin the acquisition of new business.

“I am extremely proud to have joined Classic Builders at this exciting time,” he said.

“As a Cornish graduate, I see this as a unique opportunity to work for a respected multimillion-pound business, utilise my experience and continue my career in business development.”