New directors at WildWorks

Cornish experimental theatre company, WildWorks, has announced the appointment of two new board members.

The company, which produces critically acclaimed work in the UK and abroad, has welcomed Gavin Stride, director of Farnham Maltings and former vice chair of Arts Council England South East, as the new chair of trustees.

Joining him is Professor Chris Morris, a BAFTA award winning documentary film maker and director of the School of Film and Television at Falmouth University.

“The more I hear and see the more certain I am that there is something very special about WildWorks,” said Stride. “Bill Mitchell created a company that feels modern and relevant and full of mischief. I am delighted to have been asked to chair the board as the company prepares for what comes next.”

Professor Morris added: “I am a filmmaker by trade, but the fundamentals of audience and story, are at the heart of our differing disciplines and so I’m thrilled to be asked join the board of such a unique and creative theatre company as WildWorks.”