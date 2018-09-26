New chief exec for manufacturers group

The Cornwall Manufacturers Group has announced a new chief executive.

Leading an organisation whose members have a total turnover in excess of £560 million, contribute £150 million (10% of the county’s GVA) to the Cornwall economy and who employ over 3,500 is no small task and Jon Hurrell is looking to raise the profile of manufacturing even higher.

He said: “Manufacturing is my passion. I have always been interested in how products are made. The diversity of production represented by CMG members, 98% exported out of county, showcases the enormous impact and contribution Cornwall’s manufacturers have on the UK economy.”

With a degree in mechanical engineering, 17 years manufacturing experience across multiple sectors including design and production management at Princess Yachts and supply chain management in a 4,000 employee Swedish packaging firm, Hurrell then worked for the South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS). More recently he established his own business, Enterprise Coaching.

“Employee skills growth is a crucial factor in any company’s success,” he added. “To be joining the CMG now, at a time when it has recently secured funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) to specifically assess skills requirements across Cornish manufacturers, is enormously exciting. Growing a skills base ultimately grows success and for the CMG to offer this new service through the Developing Skills for Business project, at a time when nationally manufacturing employment has grown from 2.6 million to 2.7 million, is a real growth opportunity for the Cornish industry.”

CMG chairman, Eric Nicholls, said: “We’re very fortunate to have Jon working alongside us, capitalising on his expertise to achieve our goals. He replaces our former secretary, Ken Martin, who founded the CMG and achieved incredible success linking skills and educational establishments to the manufacturing environment.

“We’re all passionate about manufacturing and aim to inspire the next generation of engineers through our membership activities.”