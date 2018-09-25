Acorn Blue director joins CESW board

Acorn Blue pre-construction director David Stein has been invited to join the board of Construction Excellence South West (CESW).

Stein, who joined Acorn in 2007, has many years of experience working in the industry, both as contractor and client. He takes up his position on the CESW board this Autumn.

CEW is made up of members from across the sectors and supply-chain and is focused on driving change and improving construction industry performance through collaborative working.

Recent output from CESW Forum’s include published guidelines on Mediation, Procurement, Development Finance and Legal aspect to Offsite Manufacturing. In addition, its Adopt a School campaign to promote the image of the built environment and raise awareness of the huge variety of available career options has been gaining increased traction with educators and the industry.

The board of CESW is chaired by Emma Osmundsen, shadow director (development) Exeter City Council.

Stein commented: “I am flattered and delighted to be asked to join a board of diverse but like-minded individuals who I know are hugely enthusiastic about improving knowledge and collaboration and raising expectations of people both inside and outside the industry.

“In my experience, Construction Excellence is unique in providing a forum that cuts across disciplines and has no agenda other than to make the industry one that we can all be more proud to work in.

“Unless we all work collectively to make the industry more visible and attractive to the next generation, the already severe shortage of skills in trades and professions will get much worse.

“I am particularly keen to help CESW find ways of engaging with and supporting the many smaller organisations that are vital but too often go under the radar.”