Chartered accountant and tax adviser RRL has promoted office manager Michelle Pearce to the role of practice director.

Pearce has been with RRL since 2015 and according to the firm’s tax partner, Steve Maggs, has played a key role in the firm’s recent growth.

He said: “This promotion recognises the growth of Michelle’s role since she joined the firm. She is an asset to the firm, leading the implementation of many sizeable and significant projects, and will be continuing to lead and implement significant projects in the future that enable us to keep developing and improving the performance of the business internally.”

“I am absolutely thrilled about the promotion,” added Pearce.