Rob returns to his roots

Investment management company Brewin Dolphin has appointed a new business development manager.

Rob Jones returns to the south west having started his career in the insurance industry in Devon and Cornwall back in 1991

Working out of Brewin Dolphin’s three regional offices in Truro, Plymouth and Exeter, Jones says he’s delighted to be back in an the area.

“I’ve been part of HSBC’s global asset management team in London for the last ten years so coming back is very special,” he said. “If I could have designed a job especially for me, it would have been this one.”

Jones take over from Philip Thitchener, who has recently retired.