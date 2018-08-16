Truro High School for Girls has appointed a new head to lead the school as it prepares to celebrate its 140th anniversary.

Sarah Matthews will join Truro High in time for the start of the new academic year in September. She is currently acting head of St Mary’s School in Shaftsbury and previously worked for Harrow International School in Hong Kong.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining such a vibrant and forward-thinking school that places the happiness of the students at the heart of the curriculum, ensuring the girls flourish in every way.”

Matthews has moved to Cornwall over the summer holidays along with her husband Richard, nine-year old daughter Ruby and seven-year old son Henry. It is, she says, the tangible atmosphere of enthusiasm and pure unadulterated joy that has attracted her most to the school.

“When visiting the school I was inspired by the dynamic opportunities available to the girls, the passionate staff and the warm relationships between all. Truro High School is clearly ambitious for its students, emboldening the girls to have the confidence to aim high and know that anything is possible.

“I very much look forward to joining this wonderful community where girls are valued as individuals and thrive in a purposeful and supportive atmosphere.”

Commenting on her appointment, chair of governors, Anna Corbett, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sarah Matthews is joining the Truro High family. She shares our belief that ‘happy girls achieve’ and her experience, knowledge and enthusiasm helped her stand out in what was an incredibly strong field of applicants for the position of head.”