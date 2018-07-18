Chartered accountant and tax adviser RRL has welcomed solicitor Nick Latimir to its team.

Latimir, who joins from Coodes Solicitors, specialises in the preparation of wills, powers of attorney, administration of estates, tax planning and trusts. In his new role he will be heading up the RRL’s probate team, based in the firm’s recently-opened Penzance office.

RRL partner, Nick Skerratt, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Nick to the team and I fully expect him to be an excellent fit with the firm.

“He brings a wealth of experience in handling probate matters for clients and I am looking forward to working alongside him.”