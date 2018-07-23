New faces at Miller Commercial

Two new faces have joined the team at property management specialist Miller Commercial.

In his role as facilities manager, Phil Smith, who was previously a senior projects manager at Sky TV, will oversee all aspects of building management systems, building maintenance and health and safety.

Charlotte Wheeler’s role as property management administrator provides support to the property management team as well as to clients. She has a wealth of experience including most recently in holiday property management.

Nick Maffey, head of property management at Miller Commercial, said: “I am delighted that two people with such experience and expertise have joined the Miller Commercial team. Phil and Charlotte will be of great benefit to our growing client base.”