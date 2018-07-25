Mutu appoints marketing manager

Mutu System has appointed Lyssa-Fêe Crump as its new marketing manager.

Crump was previously marketing manager at outsource development company, Headforwards, and also served on the committee of not-for-profit organisation, Software Cornwall.

Truro-based Mutu System is a digital solution to the physical and emotional challenges that women face after childbirth. Its recently relaunched online programme has 50,000 users worldwide.

CEO, Wendy Powell, said: “Mutu has achieved phenomenal growth and success since its inception in 2010 and is now an established online brand with a substantial US customer base. It was time to bring our marketing strategy home, and in-house… enter Lyssa!

“We are delighted to have her onboard to steer, grow and implement our international marketing, as well as to lead the public launch of our UK site later this year. Lyssa is a delight and an inspiration, she is a huge asset to the team.”