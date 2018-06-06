WWA opens Salisbury office

Property and construction consultancy, Ward Williams Associates (WWA), has further expanded with the opening of a new office up country.

The new Salisbury facility is WWA’s sixth office and further cements the company’s position in the south and south west alongside its other branches in Exeter, Gloucester, Plymouth, London, and its head office in Truro.

Mark Stevens, who has joined WWA as a partner, will be heading up the new office. He is an experienced cost manager, having spent many years in global practices in London and Bristol. He said: “I am delighted to be expanding the WWA family with a new office in Salisbury.

“WWA’s reputation for quality and excellence precedes them and I am looking forward to growing the business across new areas.”

Senior partner, Andrew Snapes, added: “Over the last three years we have continued to grow the business, increasing our workforce and making strategic additions to the senior management team.

“We are now well positioned to explore wider geographical markets and Salisbury joins the dots for us in terms of coverage across the south of England”.

“Mark is a fantastic addition to the team and we believe that he will be able to replicate the success we have experienced across all our other offices.”