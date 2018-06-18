Chamber grasps Nettle

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new business administration apprentice.

Dale Nettle will work on a variety of tasks to develop skills, knowledge and experience in all aspects of business administration, leading to an apprenticeship qualification which will be delivered through Cornwall College.

John Negus, operations manager at Cornwall Chamber, said: “I was slightly dubious about taking on an apprentice due to the time I thought I would need to invest, but Dale has shown just how competent apprentices can be and he is already a huge asset to the team.

“He has taken to the work like a duck to water and at just 22 he has digital skills that I don’t have, which will prove invaluable to the chamber.”