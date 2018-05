Truro-based telecoms company, Orbiss, has appointed a business manager.

Jane Lane has joined Orbiss having spent the past 12 years running her own accountancy practice.

Orbiss director, Karen Patterson, said: “Our reputation for providing a friendly, personal service is down to our staff who are not only expert in their field but genuinely approachable and warm.

“We’ve always thought that personality is very important and Jane certainly ticks all the right boxes. It’s great to have her here.”