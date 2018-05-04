Redruth-based manufacturer DM Orthotics has recruited a new UK sales manager.

Kate Groenewald, who previously held a similar position at breast care brand Amoena, will build relationships with new and existing customers alongside Carey Larken, DM Orthotics’ national accounts representative. She has also worked as a care manager in the NHS and also with Trulife, a private distributor of healthcare and consumer products.

“I’m very excited to have joined the team,” she said. “Whilst at Trulife I got to know Martin Matthews, now managing director of DM Orthotics, when he was working at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital as an orthotist.

“Part of my remit was supporting clinics where orthotic products were fitted and I’ve therefore seen the amazing results that are achieved and know from first-hand experience how dynamic movement orthoses (DMOs) can improve the lives of people living with a neurological condition.

“I look forward to further developing current business whilst identifying and steering new opportunities within the NHS. These are exciting times and there is so much potential for growth.”

DM Orthotics have been designing and manufacturing made-to-measure DMOs at its factory in Redruth since 2005. Made of elastomeric fabric, they are a non-rigid method of managing the physical effects of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, stroke, Cerebral Palsy and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.